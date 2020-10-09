Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,160. The stock has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 150.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

