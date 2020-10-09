Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 102.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 245.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after purchasing an additional 396,348 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $294.84. 25,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,440. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.78 and a 200 day moving average of $264.94.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.47.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

