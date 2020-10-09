Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ANFGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.