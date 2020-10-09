Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,848 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at $38,147,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,678 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at $33,069,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,520,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,061,000 after acquiring an additional 508,220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AIV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 7,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,999. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.