Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,999. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

