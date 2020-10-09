Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Price Target Increased to $15.50 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.50 to $15.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APHA. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 64.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

