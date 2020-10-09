Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.72 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post sales of $63.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.85 billion and the lowest is $52.55 billion. Apple posted sales of $64.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $273.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.36 billion to $277.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $314.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $297.20 billion to $331.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,481,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,993.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $536,884,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

