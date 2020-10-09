Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.54

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 1153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

AMTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.74). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $1,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $1,477,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $6,662,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $16,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

