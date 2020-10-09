Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.54

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 1153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.74). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter valued at $6,662,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $16,698,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $1,760,000. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

