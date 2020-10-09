Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

AAOI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,360.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,156 shares of company stock worth $521,835. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

