Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aptiv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.13.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Aptiv by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.