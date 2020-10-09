Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

APTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.96.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $528.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after buying an additional 2,464,960 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 291,841 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $4,941,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 72.5% during the first quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 776,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 326,196 shares during the period. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

