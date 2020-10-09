Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARAV. Piper Sandler reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.58.

ARAV opened at $4.93 on Monday. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aravive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Aravive by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

