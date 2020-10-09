ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.04. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.32 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,387,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 336,894 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 316,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

