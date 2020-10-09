ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.04. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.32 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.19%.
About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.
