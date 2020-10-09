ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RSGUF stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66.

