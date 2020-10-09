argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $271.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $245.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James started coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.00.

ARGX opened at $272.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.00. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $275.88.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of argenx by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of argenx by 227.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in argenx by 30.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

