Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 73.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Ernst Konzmann bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,995 shares in the company, valued at $200,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Rock Tonkel, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,496.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $264,300. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 77.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 1,809.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 27.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

