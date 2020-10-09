ArtByte (ABY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00432599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002866 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

