Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co makes up approximately 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,251,000 after acquiring an additional 835,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,350,000 after acquiring an additional 957,435 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,836,000 after acquiring an additional 432,349 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.30. 9,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,796. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.41.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

