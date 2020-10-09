ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Up 1.1%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 222.40 ($2.91). 2,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 48,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.76. The company has a market capitalization of $195.00 million and a P/E ratio of 6.62.

ASA International Group Company Profile (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group plc provides microfinancing services in 12 countries across Africa and Asia. The company offers small loans to 1.8 million female micro-entrepreneurs and small business owners. As of December 31, 2017, it had 1,387 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Walton-On-Thames, the United Kingdom.

