ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

