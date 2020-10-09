Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) is Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,468 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.54% of Associated Banc worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,265,000 after buying an additional 440,590 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,201,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,038,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Associated Banc by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 18.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 302,093 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

ASB traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $14.01. 22,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

