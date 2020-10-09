Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.17.

Shares of ATO opened at $96.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

