AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Trading Up 1.8%

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 165,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 225,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

AUOTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that AU Optronics Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

