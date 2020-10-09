Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.69. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 704,253 shares.

ACB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 326,578 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,956,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 270,417 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 694.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,536,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 571,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

