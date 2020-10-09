Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.69. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 704,253 shares.
ACB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.79.
About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.