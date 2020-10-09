Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Holdings Increased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 34.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Autohome comprises 0.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,578. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.49.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

