AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised AutoZone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,328.40.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,150.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,194.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,097.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 73.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after buying an additional 547,747 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,245,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,018,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $276,856,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,459,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

