Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.70. Avalon shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 13,852 shares.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raffles Associates LP owned 1.81% of Avalon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

