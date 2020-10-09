Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease."

Separately, Aegis decreased their price objective on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 283.92% and a negative net margin of 225.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger accounts for about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

