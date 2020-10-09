Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $231.40

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $231.40 and traded as high as $286.49. Avingtrans shares last traded at $286.49, with a volume of 22,334 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Avingtrans in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

