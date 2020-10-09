Axis DeFi Price Tops $1.12 on Major Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00010065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $46,150.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $540.73 or 0.04880942 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032019 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axis DeFi Token Trading

Axis DeFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

