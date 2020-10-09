AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $6.60 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Securities downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a P/E ratio of -88.42 and a beta of 1.93.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,870 shares of company stock valued at $603,798. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 2,971.4% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,564,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 697,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 202,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

