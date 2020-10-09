Baader Bank Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX)

Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($17.05) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.24 ($17.93).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €12.20 ($14.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.96. alstria office REIT-AG has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

