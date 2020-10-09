BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.58

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.58 and traded as high as $25.87. BAE SYS PLC/S shares last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 59,575 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAESY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BAE SYS PLC/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

