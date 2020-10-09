Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s (BPXXY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

BPXXY stock remained flat at $$3.65 during trading on Friday. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, and financial products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. It operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Centre, and Other Activities segments.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.