Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSMX. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

BSMX stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,309.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 859,466 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 484.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 45.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 427.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 242.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 182,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.