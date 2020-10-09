Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE BMO opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 322,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.