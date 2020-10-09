Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$85.27.

TSE BMO opened at C$81.72 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$55.76 and a 52 week high of C$104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.17.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.8776764 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

