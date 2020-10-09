Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.90

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $10.25. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 5,689 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bank of the James Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 419,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 215,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 31.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.