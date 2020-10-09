Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank7 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.05. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

