Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,016.11

Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,016.11 and traded as high as $1,032.00. Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at $1,024.00, with a volume of 116,919 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 958.11.

Get Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a GBX 5.42 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.