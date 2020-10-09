Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post $147.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Banner reported sales of $137.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $589.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.00 million to $592.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $557.15 million, with estimates ranging from $546.16 million to $564.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BANR. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.14. 4,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,116. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banner by 36.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 84.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245,722 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banner by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.