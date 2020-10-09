Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BANR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

