Barclays Begins Coverage on Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

NYSE VGR opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $70,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 226,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Lampen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 426,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,292.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

