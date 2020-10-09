Barclays Raises Trane (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $135.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Get Trane alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $129.80 on Monday. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Trane’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Trane by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Trane by 12.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Trane in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Trane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Trane by 112.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.