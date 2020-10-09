Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,444.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in NIC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in NIC by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NIC by 113.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NIC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in NIC during the first quarter worth approximately $9,113,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

