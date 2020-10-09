Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Friday, June 26th. AlphaValue downgraded Bayer to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYRY opened at $13.59 on Monday. Bayer has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bayer will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.