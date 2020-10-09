Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.91 ($78.72).

BMW opened at €65.72 ($77.32) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a twelve month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

