Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.18

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 51060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.37.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $106,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

