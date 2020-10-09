Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.18

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 51060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 599,618 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 180,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,317 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.